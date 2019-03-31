Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Picks up relief win
Kelley (1-0) struck out one over a scoreless 1.1 innings to pick up the win in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.
Kelly was one of two Texas relievers to pitch multiple innings in relief of Edinson Volquez, who lasted just four innings. Three of Texas' rotation members are coming off Tommy John elbow surgery, so they've stacked the bullpen with guys capable of throwing multiple innings in case starters can't get deep into games. Kelley has appeared in each of the two games the Rangers have played thus far.
