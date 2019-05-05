Kelley threw a perfect ninth inning against the Blue Jays on Saturday en route to his second save of the season.

The 35-year-old seemed like the obvious replacement after Jose Leclerc was temporarily removed from the closer role, and sure enough, Kelley got the ball in the ninth with the Rangers leading 8-5. He retired the side in order on eight pitches to preserve the win for starter Lance Lynn. Leclerc struck out two in a perfect seventh inning, which qualifies as a step toward getting right, but Kelley would appear to have at least a small window to contribute in the saves category.