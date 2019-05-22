Kelley gave up one run on one hit in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Omar Narvaez did his best to spoil Kelley's return from the IL with a solo homer, but the right-hander was still able to get the job done. Jose Leclerc worked a scoreless eighth inning in front of Kelley, however, and it seems only a matter of time until they switch roles again and Leclerc reclaims closer duties.