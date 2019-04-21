Rangers' Shawn Kelley: PIcks up third win
Kelley (3-0) allowed a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's 9-4 win over Houston.
Kelley claimed his third relief win of the season after starter Adrian Sampson was unable to get out of the fifth inning. The Rangers were up, 6-2, when Kelley entered the game, and he left after they tacked on another three runs. This marked the 11th time a Texas starter has failed to cover five innings. The 35-year-old right-hander has a 1.86 ERA and 8:0 K:BB over 9.2 innings.
