Kelley allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout while recording his ninth save during the ninth inning against the Indians on Thursday.

The right-hander has allowed three runs in his last five outings, two of which have come off solo homers like Thursday. During this stretch, Kelley has blown two saves, but the three-run lead helped prevent that from happening against the Indians. Kelley is 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 25.2 innings this season. He is also 9-for-13 in save opportunities.