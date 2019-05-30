Kelley allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Mariners.

Kelley allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base but rebounded to record a strikeout and double play to close the game. He now has six saves on the season, with manager Chris Woodward notably turning to Kelley in the save situation after he blew a 2-1 lead in Saturday's action against the Angels. Kelley has now recorded each of the team's last four saves, meaning the closer role appears to be his for the time being.