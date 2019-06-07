Kelley worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his seventh save of the season Thursday against the Orioles.

A night after blowing the save in Texas' 12-inning victory, Kelley was able to convert his opportunity to lock up a one-run game. He worked up to 20 pitches, but he never appeared to be in serious trouble as he lowered his ERA to 2.38. Jose LeClerc still looms, but Kelley seems likely to continue seeing save opportunities for now.