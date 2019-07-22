Kelley was placed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps muscle soreness Monday.

Kelley suffered the injury while warming up during Sunday's game against the Astros, and while an MRI showed no acute injury, the veteran reliever will still be forced to miss at least 10 days due to the injury. Rafael Montero was promoted in a corresponding move. The Rangers have yet to announce who will temporarily replace Kelley as the team's closer, though Jose Leclerc and Chris Martin are both possible options.