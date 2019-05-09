Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Sidelined with infection
Kelley was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to an infection.
This helps explain why Kelley was bypassed for a save opportunity Wednesday. Specifics regarding the issue are not yet known, leaving his return date up in the air; the move is retroactive to Monday, so the right-hander will be eligible to return in one week (May 16), should he ultimately prove ready. Wei-Chieh Huang was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Kelley's spot on the roster, while Chris Martin looks to be the team's primary ninth-inning option for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...