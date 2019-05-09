Kelley was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to an infection.

This helps explain why Kelley was bypassed for a save opportunity Wednesday. Specifics regarding the issue are not yet known, leaving his return date up in the air; the move is retroactive to Monday, so the right-hander will be eligible to return in one week (May 16), should he ultimately prove ready. Wei-Chieh Huang was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Kelley's spot on the roster, while Chris Martin looks to be the team's primary ninth-inning option for the time being.