Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Snags 11th save
Kelley picked up the save against the Tigers on Thursday, working around a pair of hits to record a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 3-1 victory for the Rangers. He struck out three and walked none.
It wasn't an entirely smooth effort as Kelley allowed a couple of base hits, but he bounced back to strike out the side and pick up his 11th save of the season. The 35-year-old right-hander has blown four saves since taking over as the closer, but his overall numbers for the season are solid, as he's got a 2.79 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and a 28:5 K:BB over 29 innings.
