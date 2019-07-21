Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Suffers injury on warmup pitch
Kelley left Sunday's game against the Astros after suffering an injury on a warmup pitch, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The nature of Kelley's injury has yet to be revealed, but it's worth noting he received a cortisone shot last week, per Grant. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice. Jose Leclerc could be in line for more save opportunities if Kelley is forced to miss an extended period of time.
