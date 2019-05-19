Manager Chris Woodward said it will be unlikely for Kelley (infection) to be activated until Tuesday or Wednesday, Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kelley, who underwent a procedure to remove lumps in his throat Thursday, can be activated at time, but Woodward plans to exercise caution. The pitcher threw a bullpen session Saturday and said he felt good enough to go by Monday. "There's a lot of uncertainty there," Woodward said. "His mind is a little more at ease. I just want to make sure he's mentally OK to get out there. If that means Tuesday or Wednesday, what difference does it make?"