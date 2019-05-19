Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Team exercising caution
Manager Chris Woodward said it will be unlikely for Kelley (infection) to be activated until Tuesday or Wednesday, Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Kelley, who underwent a procedure to remove lumps in his throat Thursday, can be activated at time, but Woodward plans to exercise caution. The pitcher threw a bullpen session Saturday and said he felt good enough to go by Monday. "There's a lot of uncertainty there," Woodward said. "His mind is a little more at ease. I just want to make sure he's mentally OK to get out there. If that means Tuesday or Wednesday, what difference does it make?"
