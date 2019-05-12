Kelley (infection) returned to the Rangers and threw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kelley was pleased with the results of his throwing session and believes his stay on the injured list will last the minimum 10 days. He added that he's been throwing regularly while away from the team and should not require a rehab assignment. Should he receive medical clearance, Kelly will be eligible to return from the IL on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories