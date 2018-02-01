Rangers' Shawn Tolleson: Expects first game action following All-Star break
Tolleson (elbow) is progressing well in his rehab and hopes to return to game action after the All-Star break, freelance sports writer Anthony Andro reports.
The veteran reliever underwent Tommy John surgery in May, but it seems like he's well on track to return at some point during the 2018 season. Tolleson also missed time last season due to back spasms, so the Rangers will likely be fairly cautious with him as he gets back in the swing of things. He most recently posted a 7.68 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched back in 2016.
