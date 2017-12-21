Rangers' Shawn Tolleson: Inks minor-league deal with Rangers
Tolleson (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Tolleson missed all of last season due to back spasms and eventual Tommy John surgery in May. He's set to miss the majority of 2018 while recovering from the latter, and it wouldn't be wise to expect much upon his return given the amount of time he's missed. The soon-to-be 30-year-old last pitched with the Rangers in 2016, when he posted a 7.68 ERA across 36.1 innings.
