Miller (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks, earning the win over Houston on Sunday. He struck out three batters and gave up two homers.

It certainly wasn't pretty, but Miller will happily take his first win of what's been a hideous start to 2019. He's thrown just 15.1 innings in four starts with a 7.63 ERA and horrid 6:13 K:BB. Things won't get easier for Miller as he'll face Seattle on Friday.