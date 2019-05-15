Miller (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Rangers fell 11-5 to the Royals, surrendering eight runs on seven hits and two walks over only 1.2 innings while striking out one.

The right-hander's spot in the rotation seemed to be hanging by a thread coming into this game, and Kansas City took a blowtorch to it, scoring three two-out runs in the first inning before chasing Miller in the second. He now carries a 9.51 ERA and 20:23 K:BB through 29.1 innings, and Texas will have to seriously consider alternatives the next time his turn comes around Sunday.