Rangers' Shelby Miller: Builds toward regular season
Miller allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings Monday against the Angels.
Miller, who is working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery, went as long as his 50-pitch count would take him. "I was in better counts for the most part today compared to the last start when I was falling behind more than you're taught to do. So my main goal today was getting ahead in counts. I still need to get the ball down and on the corners a little better," Miller told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. The 28-year-old right-hander should get another three starts before the regular season, giving him just enough time to ramp up to 80-90 pitches and five innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Location an issue Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Makes spring debut•
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Inks one-year deal with Rangers•
-
Shelby Miller: Cut loose by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Makes first appearance since July•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Returns from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...