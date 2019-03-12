Miller allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings Monday against the Angels.

Miller, who is working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery, went as long as his 50-pitch count would take him. "I was in better counts for the most part today compared to the last start when I was falling behind more than you're taught to do. So my main goal today was getting ahead in counts. I still need to get the ball down and on the corners a little better," Miller told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. The 28-year-old right-hander should get another three starts before the regular season, giving him just enough time to ramp up to 80-90 pitches and five innings.