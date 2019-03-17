Rangers' Shelby Miller: Can't get past fourth inning
Miller allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings Saturday against the Reds.
Miller threw 65 pitches but was unable to get past the fourth inning. He's thrown a total of 8.2 innings over four Cactus League starts, which begs the speculation whether he'll be ready to throw five innings once the season starts. Miller's command has been shaky thus far. "I've wasted some pitches, but by the time the season starts, I won't be nibbling as much as I have," he told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "My curveball has been good, but I've got to stop falling behind in counts. I need to throw strikes, work thirds of the plate rather than the corners." The 28-year-old right-hander should receive two more starts and hopefully get his pitch count up to 80-85. It's looking like Miller will be the fifth starter, pitching April 3, at home against the Astros.
