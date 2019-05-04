Manager Chris Woodward said the Rangers are considering moving Miller to the bullpen, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Miller is still scheduled to start Wednesday against the Pirates, but if he continues to struggle -- the right-hander owns a 7.99 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 13:20 K:BB through six starts (23.2 innings) this season -- it sounds like the Rangers won't hesitate to move him to a relief role. "We are going to obviously talk about everything and see what makes the most sense," Woodward said. "I can't say that right now. It's definitely an option. It's not a slight on him [or] thinking he can't start. He's got really good stuff and it plays at 94-95 [mph], out of the bullpen it might be 95-96 [mph]."