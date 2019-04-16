Miller didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over 4,1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander was dreadful once again, throwing only nine first-pitch strikes to the 22 batters he faced and generating a miserable two swinging strikes in 87 pitches. Miller now has a 9.00 ERA and shocking 3:11 K:BB through 10 innings, and it's hard to imagine the Rangers will stick with him in the rotation much longer.