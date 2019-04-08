Rangers' Shelby Miller: Lasts just two innings
Miller (0-1) yielded four runs on four hits and three walks in two innings of work during Sunday's loss to the Angels. He struck out one batter and took the loss.
Miller managed to retire the three batters he faced in the first inning before unraveling in the second frame. He needed 67 pitches to get through two-plus innings after using 88 pitches in 3.2 innings in his last start. With the high pitch count and eight walks in less than six innings, it's obvious that his control is an issue this season. The 28-year-old will face Oakland next Sunday.
