Rangers' Shelby Miller: Location an issue Wednesday
Miller allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings Wednesday against the Giants.
Miller had trouble locating his pitches Wednesday and allowed six of the 10 batters faced to reach base. This was his second spring start after being limited to nine appearances over the last two years due Tommy John elbow surgery and the aftereffects of that procedure. The Rangers don't have much starting pitching depth, so Miller is expected to be part of the rotation when the regular season kicks off.
