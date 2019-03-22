Rangers' Shelby Miller: Makes rotation
Miller will be the fifth starter in the Rangers' rotation to start the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Miller ran his pitch count to 77 on the back fields in a minor-league game Thursday when he allowed a run on five hits and did not walk a batter. That was an encouraging sign from the 28-year-old right-hander, who has allowed 18 baserunners in 8.2 Cactus League innings. The Rangers would like to see one good start against major-league competition before Miller makes his first regular-season start, expected to be April 3, against Houston.
