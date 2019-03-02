Miller allowed two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning in Friday's game against the White Sox.

Miller was the last of the Rangers' three Tommy John survivors to debut this spring. At this stage, results aren't as important as getting in the work and feeling good afterwards. "I felt strong," the 28-year-old right-hander told Dave Sessions of MLB.com. "I felt like I threw all my pitches, which is a positive. I was in the zone a lot, which was good. The location was pretty good. The only one I kind of missed was on the triple, I kind of yanked it back over the middle, but other than that I was pretty pleased with the outcome." According to Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News, Miller's fastball started at 90 mph and elevated to 93 during the outing. Fourteen of his 19 pitches found the strike zone. He joins Drew Smyly and Edinson Volquez as projected rotation members coming back from elbow surgery.