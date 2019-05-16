Rangers' Shelby Miller: Moving to bullpen
Manager Chris Woodward confirmed Wednesday that Miller has been moved to the bullpen, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.
Woodward suggested that Miller's transition to relief work won't necessarily be a permanent one, but he provided little evidence in his eight starts that he's still a MLB-caliber rotation option. He failed to work longer than 5.1 innings in any of those outings and posted a 9.51 ERA and 2.11 WHIP, both of which ranked last among all pitchers in the majors who have received at least five starts. Woodward envisions using Miller as a one- or two-inning reliever for the time being, with most of the right-hander's initial usage out of the bullpen expected to come in lower-leverage spots.
