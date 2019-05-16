Manager Chris Woodward confirmed Wednesday that Miller has been moved to the bullpen, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.

Woodward suggested that Miller's transition to relief work won't necessarily be a permanent one, but he provided little evidence in his eight starts that he's still a MLB-caliber rotation option. He failed to work longer than 5.1 innings in any of those outings and posted a 9.51 ERA and 2.11 WHIP, both of which ranked last among all pitchers in the majors who have received at least five starts. Woodward envisions using Miller as a one- or two-inning reliever for the time being, with most of the right-hander's initial usage out of the bullpen expected to come in lower-leverage spots.