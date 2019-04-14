Rangers' Shelby Miller: Not starting Sunday
Miller won't start Sunday's game against the Athletics following Saturday's postponement.
Adrian Sampson was scheduled to start Saturday but will now start Sunday's series finale, thanks to the rain. The Rangers have yet to officially announce their rotation plans for the rest of the week, but Miller will presumably start Monday against the Angels if they simply push everyone back one game.
