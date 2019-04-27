Rangers' Shelby Miller: Reaches five innings
Miller allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four over five innings in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.
This marked the second straight start that Miller was competitive and pitched at least five innings, which is progress for him and a relief to Texas' overworked bullpen. Improvement is still needed, though. The right-hander has walked 18 batters over 20.1 innings in his five starts. Miller will lug a 7.52 ERA into his next start Friday at home against Toronto.
