Manager Chris Woodward believes Miller will turn around his slow start, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Miller, who is coming back from elbow surgery, has pitched just 10 innings across three starts, and those starts have not gone well. However, Woodward saw the positive in Monday's outing during which the right-hander retired five of the last six batters faced. "He showed me a lot, because I told him after the third inning I was going to take him out," Woodward said. "He insisted that I leave him in there. I was really hoping he would say that. I was hoping he wouldn't just accept ... OK, I'm done." The manager didn't confirm Miller will remain in the starting rotation, but Woodward's comments suggest Miller will be on the hill Sunday at home against the streaking Astros.