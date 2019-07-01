Rangers' Shelby Miller: Removed from 40-man roster
Miller was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Miller began the season as a starter but had a 9.51 ERA in eight outing before moving to the bullpen in mid-May. The last six weeks haven't gone significantly better for the 28-year-old with 14 runs allowed (11 earned) across 14.2 innings as a reliever. Jesse Biddle -- who was claimed off waivers Friday -- was added to the roster in a corresponding move.
