Rangers' Shelby Miller: Rotation spot in limbo
Miller is not expected to make his next scheduled start, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It sounds like Miller will be removed from the rotation for the time being, with Ariel Jurado expected to make a start over the weekend in his place. The 28-year-old Miller was rocked for eight runs in just 1.2 innings his last time out, and he now owns a brutal 9.51 ERA and 20:23 K:BB through 29.1 innings on the season. It remains to be seen whether Miller will rejoin the rotation at a later point in the season after working through some kinks.
