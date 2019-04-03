Miller allowed two earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Miller wasn't hit particularly hard -- he didn't allow any extra-base hits -- but found the strike zone on only 47 of his 88 pitches, leading to his short outing. He has only managed to pitch 38 innings across the past two seasons combined, so seeing him start and throw a relatively high number of pitches is positive. However, he'll have to show a lot of improvement with his control to be relevant for most formats.