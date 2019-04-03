Rangers' Shelby Miller: Struggles with control
Miller allowed two earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Miller wasn't hit particularly hard -- he didn't allow any extra-base hits -- but found the strike zone on only 47 of his 88 pitches, leading to his short outing. He has only managed to pitch 38 innings across the past two seasons combined, so seeing him start and throw a relatively high number of pitches is positive. However, he'll have to show a lot of improvement with his control to be relevant for most formats.
More News
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Makes rotation•
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Can't get past fourth inning•
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Builds toward regular season•
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Location an issue Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Makes spring debut•
-
Rangers' Shelby Miller: Inks one-year deal with Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...