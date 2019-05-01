Rangers' Shelby Miller: Suffers second loss
Miller (1-2) allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 3.1 innings during a loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.
Pirates rookie outfielder Bryan Reynolds knocked Miller out of the game with a bases-clearing double in the fourth. The hit gave the Pirates a three-run lead. It's been a difficult five weeks to begin his Rangers tenure this year, as he's pitched into the sixth inning just once and has yielded at least four runs in five straight outings. He is 1-2 with a 7.99 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, .295 batting average against and 13 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over six starts. Miller will get another crack at the Pirates in his next start Wednesday.
