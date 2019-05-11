Rangers' Shelby Miller: Will start next Tuesday
Miller will make his next scheduled start Tuesday on the road against Kansas City, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Manager Chris Woodward flirted with the idea of moving Miller to the bullpen or skipping his slot Tuesday. The manager opted to keep Miller in the rotation and on schedule instead of moving up Mike Minor to pitch on normal rest. Minor has averaged 106 pitches over his last five starts, a significant leap from the 91-pitch average per outing he had in 2018. Miller will enter the contest with a 7.48 ERA and 21 walks over 27.2 innings.
