Miller allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk across four innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The only real blemish Miller had on the day was a homer yielded to Josh Bell, but that was a big blemish, as Bell deposited Miller's mistake into the river. Miller has struggled so mightily this season, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said last week he was considering moving him to the bullpen. Miller might have earned another start with this performance, but he still has ugly numbers -- 1-2 record, 7.48 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.