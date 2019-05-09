Rangers' Shelby Miller: Yields two runs in four innings
Miller allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk across four innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.
The only real blemish Miller had on the day was a homer yielded to Josh Bell, but that was a big blemish, as Bell deposited Miller's mistake into the river. Miller has struggled so mightily this season, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said last week he was considering moving him to the bullpen. Miller might have earned another start with this performance, but he still has ugly numbers -- 1-2 record, 7.48 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal