Apostel was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Apostel reached the High-A level in 2019, where he hit .237/.352/.378 with four home runs and 16 RBI over 41 games. The 20-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. While Apostel has progressed well in the minors, he likely still has some work to do before making his major-league debut.

