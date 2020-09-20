Apostel started at first base and went 0-for-4 while committing a costly error in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Apostel, a third baseman by trade, made his second start at first base for the Rangers. He allowed a groundball to sneak past him in the eighth inning, which eventually led to the Angels' game-winning run. "It's a play he's got to make," Texas manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "He knows that. Ton of topspin on that ball. He's just got to spear the baseball. Obviously, it could have been a double play if he could just catch it and throw to second." The Rangers will enter the offseason with first base unsettled. It's unlikely they would use Apostel there in 2021, but the organization appears to be grooming him for the position long term. He started 10 games there in the minors in addition to 231 starts at third base.