Apostel (back) has made three appearances for the Rangers in Cactus League play, going 1-for-3 at the plate across those contests.

Apostel ended the 2020 season on the injured list with lower-back soreness, but he appears to have made a full recovery from the issue over the winter. Though the Rangers are hopeful the 21-year-old corner infielder can eventually emerge as an everyday player at the big-league level, he doesn't appear to be in consideration for a full-time role in Texas to begin 2021. He's been used as a reserve in each of his three games in spring training.