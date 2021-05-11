Double-A Frisco placed Apostel on the 7-day injured list Tuesday with what is believed to be a leg cramp or strain, Adam J. Morris of LoneStarBall.com reports.

Apostel picked up the injury during Frisco's game Sunday. Once he returns from the IL and proves he can handle Double-A pitching, the 22-year-old third baseman could get another look in Texas at some point later this summer after receiving a cup of coffee with the Rangers in 2020. Neither of the Rangers' current top two third basemen on the 40-men roster (Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson) is viewed as a long-term answer at the position.