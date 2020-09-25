site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Sherten Apostel: Leaves with back issue
Apostel exited Thursday's game against the Astros after tweaking his back while diving for a ground ball, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved to third base, with Andrew Romine entering the game at short stop following Apostel's exit. More details regarding the extent of the injury should be known after the tilt.
