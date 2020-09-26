site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Sherten Apostel: Likely done for season
Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Apostel (back) is unlikely to play again this season, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Apostel was removed from Thursday's game with back spasms. The rookie had just two hits in 20 at-bats at the time of his injury.
