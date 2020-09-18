Apostel started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a double and run scored in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Apostel, one of Texas' top hitting prospects, made just his second start since being summoned from the alternate camp Sept. 12. His first start came at third base, the position he plays in the minor leagues. This start at first base comes as Ronald Guzman is mired in a 3-for-25 slump. The Rangers don't have a set first baseman for 2021, but it's unlikely they hand the job to the 21-year-old Apostel.