Apostel was called up from the alternate training site and will start at third base in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old is one of the Rangers' top prospects and will make his major-league debut while Elvis Andrus (back) heads to the injured list. Apostel finshed 2019 at High-A Down East and has a .237/.352/.378 slash line with four homers in 41 games, so he'll jump to the big leagues without a single appearance at Double-A or Triple-A