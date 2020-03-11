Rangers' Sherten Apostel: Opening at Double-A
Apostel was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.
Apostel didn't exactly dominate in 41 games for High-A Down East last season, striking out 30.8 percent of the time en route to a .237/.352/.378 slash line, but he'll head to the next level nonetheless. That slash line was good for a solid 117 wRC+ given the offensive environment of the Carolina League, however, and he hasn't had a significant strikeout problem in the past, so it would be unfair to count his time with Down East as a major step back.
