Apostel will start the season at Double-A Frisco, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Apostel spent time with the Rangers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but the power-hitting prospect will resume a normal minor-league progression this season. Prior to his seven-game run in MLB, Apostel had reached High-A.
