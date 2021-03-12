Apostel was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Apostel could have theoretically been a part of the battle for the starting third base role, which features uninspiring options like Rougned Odor and Brock Holt. The Rangers evidently feel he's not ready yet, and it's hard to argue with that decision. He jumped all the way from High-A to make his seven-game debut last season and looked clearly overmatched, going 2-for-21 with nine strikeouts. He needs some time in the upper minors before making a serious push for a big-league job.
