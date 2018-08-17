Rangers' Sherten Apostel: Shipped to Texas

Apostel was traded to the Rangers from the Pirates as the player to be named later in the Keone Kela trade, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kela was dealt to the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline, but the Rangers just announced Apostel as the player to be named later. He'll report to Short Season Spokane following the announcement.

