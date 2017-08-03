Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Another multi-hit effort

Choo went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Choo's ability to work the count and draw walks has enabled him to maintain a spot in the upper third of the lineup throughout the season, but he's finally starting to make some progress in the batting-average category after being a liability in that area for much of the campaign. He's produced multi-hit games in three of his last four starts, though only one of his eight hits during that span has gone for extra bases. So long as Choo keeps racking up the hits and runs near the top of the order, however, he'll be worth keeping active in nearly any format.