Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Available as pinch hitter
Choo (quadriceps) was available as a pinch hitter Saturday, Wesley Dotson of MLB.com reports.
Choo was not in Saturday's lineup due to a quadriceps injury that he's played through over the past 10 days. Manager Jeff Banister opted for a complete day off Saturday for Texas' primary designated hitter and could follow course Sunday. With an off day Monday, that would present Choo a three-day break to get past the injury.
