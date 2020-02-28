Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Back in action Friday
Choo (oblique) is leading off and starting in right field in Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels.
Choo was scratched from Tuesday's lineup after dealing with some side tightness, but he's good to go after taking a few days off. The fact the 37-year-old is playing the field and not simply serving as the designated hitter further indicates he's clear of the injury.
